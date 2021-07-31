Left Menu

Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 31-07-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 13:30 IST
Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana announces retirement from international cricket
Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket. "I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players," said Udana whilst notifying his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket.

"It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country," he added. Sri Lanka Cricket also wished Udana, who was a valuable player in Sri Lanka's white-ball teams, the very best in his future endeavors.

Udana played 21 ODIs and 35 T20Is for Sri Lanka, managing to take 45 wickets across both the formats. The left-arm pacer recently featured in the T20I series against India and he was unable to take a single wicket. He also played one ODI against India earlier this month, recording figures of 0-27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021