Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana announces retirement from international cricket
Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket.
Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket. "I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players," said Udana whilst notifying his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket.
"It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country," he added. Sri Lanka Cricket also wished Udana, who was a valuable player in Sri Lanka's white-ball teams, the very best in his future endeavors.
Udana played 21 ODIs and 35 T20Is for Sri Lanka, managing to take 45 wickets across both the formats. The left-arm pacer recently featured in the T20I series against India and he was unable to take a single wicket. He also played one ODI against India earlier this month, recording figures of 0-27. (ANI)
