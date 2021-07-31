Left Menu

India at a glance in Tokyo Olympics

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:11 IST
Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics on day eight of competitions here on Saturday.

BADMINTON: ========== Reigning world champion P V Sindhu slumped to a 18-21 12-21 defeat against world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals. She will now fight for bronze on Sunday against China's He Bing Jiao.

HOCKEY: ====== Striker Vandana Katariya scored a historic hat-trick to help Indian women's hockey beat South Africa 4-3. In other result, Great Britain beat Ireland 2-0 to clear India's passage into quarterfinals.

ATHLETICS: ======== Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur produced one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics with a throw of 64m to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round.

Seema Punia made an exit after finishing sixth in qualification A and 16th overall with a below-par best throw of 60.57m.

BOXING: ====== Amit Panghal (52kg) and Pooja Rani bowed out of the Olympics after suffering crushing defeats. Panghal lost 1-4 to Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez. Pooja lost 0-5 to China's Qian Li.

ARCHERY: Atanu Das lost 4-6 to Japan's in the men's individual pre-quarterfinals to make exit from the Games. India's challenged ended in the sport.

SHOOTING: ======== Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant could not make the finals of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, settling for the 15th and 33rd position respectively.

SAILING: ====== Sailing pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar stayed at 17th position overall after the penultimate race in the men's skiff 49er event.

