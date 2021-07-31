Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: It just wasn't my day, says Sindhu after defeat in semi-finals

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 21:49 IST
PV Sindhu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
India shuttler PV Sindhu said she was prepared to face Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but it was just not her day. Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women's singles event as she lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

"I'm a bit sad because it's the semifinals, but I tried my best. It was just not my day. I fought until the end," Badminton World Federation (BWF) quoted Sindhu as saying. "I was prepared for her skills, so I don't think that troubled me a lot. At the end of the day, the level of the semifinals is going to be really high - you can't expect easy points. I just couldn't be on the winning side," she added.

Sindhu will now play for bronze on Sunday. Talking about the game, the ace badminton player said," I think it's going to be a bit sad but I need to concentrate on that. It's not over yet. I still have a chance. So I hope I give my best." "It's sad I couldn't go to the finals. A lot of people from India have supported me and shown me their love but it just wasn't my day and I'm going to try again tomorrow," she added.

Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinals. On Friday, Sindhu had stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

