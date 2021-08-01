Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-'Can we have two golds?' - Qatar's Barshim, Italy's Tamberi share high jump victory

After three failures each at 2.39, they ended up tied and entered a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a "jump-off" to decide the matter. "Can we have two golds?", Barshim asked him.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:52 IST
Olympics-Athletics-'Can we have two golds?' - Qatar's Barshim, Italy's Tamberi share high jump victory

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim added a coveted Olympic gold to his list of accolades in the men's high jump in Tokyo on Sunday, but he had to share the medal with Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy after both men ended with jumps of 2.37 metres.

Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi did not have a failed attempt till they attempted to clear the 2.39 mark. After three failures each at 2.39, they ended up tied and entered a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a "jump-off" to decide the matter.

"Can we have two golds?", Barshim asked him. The official nodded, and the two athletes clasped hands and whooped for joy.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus also cleared the 2.37 mark but he had more failed attempts, resulting in him taking the bronze medal. At the 2012 London Games Barshim won a bronze, which was later upgraded to silver. He picked up another silver in Rio de Janeiro four years later and then won two successive world titles in 2017 and 2019.

His personal best of 2.43m is the second-highest jump of all time and is only behind Javier Sotomayor's world record mark of 2.45 set in 1993. South Korean Woo Sang-hyeok and Australian Brandon Starc, the younger brother of cricketer Mitchell, both cleared 2.35 to finish fourth and fifth respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021