MP CM, Governor congratulate Sindhu, hockey team for Olympic performance
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday congratulated the Indian hockey team for entering the semi-finals and badminton player PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.
Madhya Pradesh sports minister Yashodhara Raje, home minister Narottam Mishra and other cabinet members also congratulated Sindhu and the Indian hockey team. “What a remarkable performance! @Pvsindhu makes us proud once again! Heartiest congratulations on winning the Bronze medal in Badminton at Tokyo. My best wishes for all the future games. You have inspired a lot of budding badminton players today,” Chouhan said in a tweet.
Congratulating the Indian hockey team which defeated England, Chouhan tweeted: “Stellar performance by each player! My best wishes for the semi-final game”.
