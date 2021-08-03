Left Menu

Olympics-Soccer-Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to reach final

Defending champions Brazil reached the final of the men's Olympic football competition on Tuesday, beating Mexico 4-1 on penalties after the game ended goalless after extra-time. Reiner's right-footed shot into the bottom corner ensured victory for the team captained by 38-year-old former Barcelona full back Dani Alves. Brazil will face the winners of Tuesday's other semi-final between Spain and Japan in Saitama.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:20 IST
Defending champions Brazil reached the final of the men's Olympic football competition on Tuesday, beating Mexico 4-1 on penalties after the game ended goalless after extra-time. Brazil went close to settling the match inside 90 minutes when Richarlison struck the post with a glancing header in the 82nd minute.

But when it came to the shootout, they had their keeper Santos to thank for a fine save to keep out Eduardo Aguirre's spot-kick and after Mexico's Johan Vasquez hit the post, Brazil just need to keep their cool. Reiner's right-footed shot into the bottom corner ensured victory for the team captained by 38-year-old former Barcelona full back Dani Alves.

Brazil will face the winners of Tuesday's other semi-final between Spain and Japan in Saitama.

