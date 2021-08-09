Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh crush Australia to secure emphatic T20 series win

The bowlers all chipped in, with Nathan Ellis (2-16) and Dan Christian (2-17) using their variations to great effect on a wicket where runs were hard to come by as the innings wore on. It was Australia's second straight T20 series loss following defeat in the West Indies last month.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan triggered a middle-order collapse as Bangladesh thrashed Australia by 60 runs in the fifth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Monday to secure a handsome 4-1 series win over the touring side. Set a target of 123, Australia were bowled out for 62 in 13.4 overs -- their lowest total in T20s -- as Shakib completed figures of 4-9, superbly assisted by Mohammad Saifuddin (3-12) and Nusum Ahmed (2-8).

Bangladesh won the toss and openers Mahedi Hasan (13) and Mohammad Naim (23) got their innings off to a quick start with a partnership of 42 before Australia fought back, giving away just 20 runs in the last five overs as the hosts finished on 122-8. The bowlers all chipped in, with Nathan Ellis (2-16) and Dan Christian (2-17) using their variations to great effect on a wicket where runs were hard to come by as the innings wore on.

It was Australia's second straight T20 series loss following defeat in the West Indies last month. The T20 World Cup starts in October.

