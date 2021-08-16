Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:32 PM EDT on Sunday, August 15

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:32 p.m. ET. - - - -

- - - - NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Advertisement

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington releases RB Lamar Miller, activates WR Curtis Samuel The Washington Football Team released veteran running back Lamar Miller and activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-MILLER-SAMUEL, Field Level Media - -

Colts DC Matt Eberflus out Sunday for COVID-19 protocol Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus missed Sunday's preseason game against the visiting Carolina Panthers for COVID-19 related reasons. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-EBERFLUS, Field Level Media - -

Report: Niners sign free agent LB Mychal Kendricks The San Francisco 49ers are signing free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks, ESPN is reporting. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-KENDRICKS, Field Level Media - -

Titans sign former Chiefs TE Deon Yelder The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-YELDER, Field Level Media - -

Report: MRI clean on Packers QB Jordan Love's shoulder An MRI Sunday on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's throwing shoulder came back clean, and he is unlikely to miss any time, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-LOVE, Field Level Media - -

Giants LB T.J. Brunson out for season with torn ACL New York Giants linebacker T.J. Brunson will miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered in Saturday night's preseason loss to the New York Jets. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-INJURIES, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern)

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m. - -

Phillies reinstate RHP Chase Anderson from 10-day IL The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated right-hander Chase Anderson from the 10-day injured list Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-ANDERSON, Field Level Media - -

White Sox place Leury Garcia on 7-day concussion IL The Chicago White Sox placed infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia on the seven-day concussion list Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-GARCIA, Field Level Media - -

Reds OF Jesse Winker (back) back in lineup after two-game absence Outfielder Jesse Winker is back in Cincinnati's lineup Sunday for the Reds' series finale against the host Philadelphia Phillies. BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-WINKER, Field Level Media - -

Nats RHP Joe Ross has partial tear in elbow ligament Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-ROSS, Field Level Media - -

Pirates activate LHP Dillon Peters, OF Ben Gamel in flurry of moves The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled left-hander Dillon Peters from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Sunday's game against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - -

Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (COVID-19) to start Monday vs. Angels New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole, sidelined since Aug. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19, will return from the injured list Monday and start against the visiting Los Angeles Angels. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-COLE, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Nashville SC, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland , 10 p.m. - - - -

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Seattle at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m. Washington at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. - - - -

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Red Wings re-sign F Adam Erne to two-year contract The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms Sunday with forward Adam Erne on a two-year contract. HOCKEY-NHL-DET-ERNE, Field Level Media

- - Canucks avoid arbitration, sign Jason Dickinson to 3-year deal The Vancouver Canucks and recently acquired forward Jason Dickinson avoided an arbitration hearing by signing off on a three-year deal on Saturday. HOCKEY-NHL-VAN-DICKINSON, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Coverage of Sunday tournaments PGA -- Wyndham Championship

Wyndham sidebar on who made/missed top 125 Truist Golf Women's Scottish Open

Champions -- Shaw Charity Classic - - - -

TENNIS Coverage of Sunday tournaments

ATP -- Toronto, Cincinnati WTA -- Montreal

- - Naomi Osaka makes pledge for Haiti earthquake relief World No. 2 Naomi Osaka pledged to donate her winnings from the upcoming Western & Southern Open toward earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. TENNIS-WTA-OSAKA-HAITI, Field Level Media

- - - - MOTORSPORTS Coverage of Sunday events:

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Coverage of Sunday events

Overwatch League, Week 17 (East matches) LoL - League Championship Series 2021 Championship (North America)

Overwatch League, Week 17 (West matches) - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)