Left Menu

Chelsea signs midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético

He scored 53 goals in 447 games for Atltico, also winning the Europa League twice.He played the first two games of this season but was on the bench against Villarreal on Sunday.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-09-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 09:26 IST
Chelsea signs midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético
Chelsea logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea further bolstered its strong squad ahead of its Champions League title defense by signing Spain midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético Madrid until the end of the season on Tuesday.

The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent after the season. Financial details were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old Saul will provide competition in central midfield with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

''He is a proven winner, a player with huge experience and we know he will be very well-suited to the challenges that face us on all fronts in the coming year,'' Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

Saul had played for Atlético since 2012, helping the team win the Spanish league last season. He scored 53 goals in 447 games for Atlético, also winning the Europa League twice.

He played the first two games of this season but was on the bench against Villarreal on Sunday. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021