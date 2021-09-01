Left Menu

Moeen Ali named vice-captain in place of Jos Buttler for 4th Test vs India

PTI | London | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:33 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
All-rounder Moeen Ali has been named as England's vice-captain for the fourth Test against India starting Thursday at the Oval.

Moeen's elevation comes after Jos Buttler was given a paternity break due to the impending arrival of his second child.

The 34-year-old Moeen has so far played 63 Tests for England, scoring 2879 runs with five hundred, and also has 193 wickets to his credit with five five-wicket hauls with his off-breaks.

In this Test match, England has brought back Mark Wood, who has recovered from his shoulder injury, and Chris Woakes, who was out of action during the first three games due to injury issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

