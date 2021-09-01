Mumbai City FC sign defender Naocha Singh till May 2024

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced the arrival of defender Huidrom Naocha Singh in the squad for the upcoming season.

Naocha has signed a three-year contract until May 2024, the club said in a media statement.

The 22-year-old started his career through NEROCA FC's youth set up and went on to play for TRAU FC before returning to NEROCA to feature in the 2018-19 I League.

''Making the step up to the ISL is something I have been working hard towards and joining the defending champions Mumbai City FC is nothing short of a dream,'' Naocha said. ''The last two years of my career were very special indeed and while I got to be a part of a successful team at Gokulam Kerala, I want to do well and win silverware in the Indian Super League,'' he added. The Manipuri defender had signed for Gokulam Kerala FC ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and was instrumental in their successful 2019 Durand Cup campaign. Naocha played every single minute in the tournament and also provided an assist for Gokulam Kerala's winner in the final against Mohun Bagan.

Naocha, who is capable of playing on either side as a full-back, once again tasted success with the Malabarians as Gokulam Kerala lifted 2020-21 I League. He played all 15 games and displayed impressive performances on both sides of the defense.

Head Coach, Sergio Lobera said, ''Naocha has shown his abilities in the I-League and previously, in the Durand Cup. He is a tough defender with great quality and we are very happy to have him with us at Mumbai City FC.'' PTI NRB AT AT

