Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttlers Palak, Pramod lose thriller in mixed doubles group game

Indian mixed team of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat lost to the French duo of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel by 2-1 at Yoyogi National Stadium -- Court 3 in the doubles SL3-SU5 on Wednesday. The world number two pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel edged the Indian duo in three sets by 21-9, 15-21, 21-19 in the Group Play Stage -- Group B match. The match lasted for 43 minutes.

The French second seeds dominated the matchup from the word go as they raced into an 11-4 lead in the opening game. The Indian pair showed some resistance but it was futile as Lucas and Faustine comfortably took the opening set 21-9 in 11 minutes. The players from France tried to carry the momentum in the second set too but the Indian pair showed excellent grit and determination to create a terrific turnaround. They clinched the second set 21-15 in 12 minutes to force the decider.

The third set was anything but one-sided as the Indian pair was right there with the French team on every step. The second-seed duo was leading 14-11 in the decider but Palak-Pramod again showed their grit as they gained the lead by 15-14. Lucas and Faustine soon clawed back in the match as they gained an advantage of two match points at 18-20. Indians were able to save one match point before losing the third set and match in an absolute thriller. (ANI)

