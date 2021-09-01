Tokyo Paralympics: Ambassador to Japan invites Indian contingent for dinner

The Indian contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday was invited for dinner by Ambassador to Japan, Sanjay K Verma. The Indian contingent was led by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik and Chef de Mission Gursharan Singh and consisted of medal winners Sumit Antil, Avni Lekhera, Yogesh Kathuniya, Sundar Gurjar and Bhavina Patel.

The Japanese delegation gifted souvenirs to the Indian contingent members. The Indian team gifted the Indian ambassador a Paralympic jersey autographed by all the medal winners and other members of the contingent.

"We were missing this kind of warmth and love in Tokyo and we are very thankful to the Indian Ambassador and his entire team for this gesture", said Deepa Malik. Earlier on Wednesday, in an all-Indian affair, top seed Pramod Bhagat defeated Manoj Sarkar in the Group Play Stage - Group A in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3.

Bhagat defeated Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9. The entire match lasted for 56 minutes. Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian mixed team of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat lost to the French duo of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel by 2-1 at Yoyogi National Stadium -- Court 3 in the doubles SL3-SU5 on Wednesday.

The world number two pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel edged the Indian duo in three sets by 21-9, 15-21, 21-19 in the Group Play Stage -- Group B match. The match lasted for 43 minutes. (ANI)

