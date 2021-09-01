Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, round 13 of the world championship: The last F1 race at the circuit was in 1985.

Lap distance:4.259km. Total distance: 306.648km (72 laps) Start time: 1300 GMT/1500 local

DUTCH The first Dutch Grand Prix was held in 1952, with Zandvoort opening as a circuit in 1948 in the coastal dunes of the beach resort, and ended in Ferrari sweeping the top three places.

The quick and undulating circuit, roughly a half-hour train journey from Amsterdam, has been upgraded but is still generally considered 'old school'. The circuit has a mix of speeds with some banked corners, the last two with an angle steeper than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That will put quite a load on the tyres.

There are some notable corner names, the first being Tarzan and the last named after two-times Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk. RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 99 career victories, of which 78 have been with Mercedes, from 278 starts. He has been on the podium 174 times. Verstappen has won six races so far in 2021, to Hamilton's four and one each for Red Bull's Mexican Sergio Perez and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 119, Williams 114 and Red Bull 71. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 101 career poles and has won 59 times from pole. He has had three poles so far in 2021. Verstappen has been on pole six times this year, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in Azerbaijan and Monaco qualifying. Bottas was on pole in Portugal.

CHAMPIONSHIP Hamilton is three points ahead of Verstappen. Mercedes lead Red Bull by seven.

SAFETY CAR The safety car has been deployed in all but three races so far this year. There have been five red flags, more than in any season for 20 years.

MILESTONES Last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix was the shortest ever, the race stopped after a couple of laps behind the safety car.

Hamilton can become the first F1 driver to win 100 grands prix. Verstappen can become the first Dutch driver to win a grand prix on home soil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)