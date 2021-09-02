Tennis-Tsitsipas fires 27 aces in second-round win, jeered for bathroom break

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas fired down a career-high 27 aces on the way to a 6-3 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0 win over second-round opponent Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday, but another protracted bathroom break drew jeers from the U.S. Open crowd. Greek Tsitsipas won all of his first-serve points in the opening set and fired off 53 winners in the match to Mannarino's 26 and looked set for a straightforward win at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the Frenchman won a third-set tiebreak.

Tsitsipas then retreated to the locker room for a bathroom break of more than seven minutes, leaving Mannarino to ask for some balls to be brought out so that he could stay loose ahead of the fourth set. Tsitsipas, who infuriated Andy Murray in the last round by taking a seven-minute-plus break, was met with a chorus of boos from spectators when he returned and even as he served to start the set.

The jeers had little impact on his performance, however, as he powered through the final six games to set up a third-round tie against Spanish teenager Carlos Alvarez. Tsitsipas said after the match that he was completely soaked with sweat after the third set and that was important for him "to feel refreshed".

The Roland-Garros runner-up said he did not realize he had exceeded his previous career-high of 22 aces in a match. "I just felt very loose on my serve. My ball toss was very consistent," said Tsitsipas. "I didn't really think about it, that it was that many."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)