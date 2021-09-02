Tokyo Paralympics: Taekwondo star Aruna Tanwar taken for scans, hairline fracture suspected

India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar has been taken for scans after she injured herself in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. It is suspected that she has a hairline fracture. According to the medical document, the medical examiner has certified that the injured athlete cannot compete in the showpiece event until she gets further evaluation and treatment. "We will tansfer Aruna to polyclinic today," the medical document read.

PCI chief Deepak Malik tweeted: "Sorry to inform that our Tigress @ArunaTanwar1 has got injured in her bout. Suspected hair line fracture. She won her first match with a great margin but we could notice the energy missing in second one.swelling has increased n needs medical attention. @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur." Aruna had entered the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after beating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia in the women K44-49kg category.

Aruna won the game 29-9 against the Serbian athlete to move to the quarter-finals. However, the Indian athlete lost her next match to Peruvian athlete Leonor Espinoza Carranza. Aruna got hit in her first match and the (International Paralympic Committee) IPC medical clinic doctors have taken her for a fracture scan. Aruna was slated to lock horns in a repechage quarter-final bout before it was revealed that she got injured.

Aruna, the para taekwondo player from village Dinod of district Bhiwani in Haryana, was awarded a wild card entry for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which made her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event after a long time as confirmed by the national federation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)