WRAPUP 1-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first player to record 50 tour-level wins this year with his second-round victory over Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday but was jeered by the U.S. Open crowd after taking another lengthy bathroom break. The 23-year-old, who angered Andy Murray in the last round with what the Scot saw as stalling tactics, said he had done nothing wrong by taking a seven-minute-long break after dropping the third set. He eventually won 6-3 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0.

"I love the fans. But some people don't understand," he said. "They haven't played tennis at a high level to understand how much effort and how difficult it is to do what we are doing. Sometimes we need a short break to do what we have to do." Bad weather disrupted the day's schedule as remnants of Tropical Storm Ida ripped through New York City and caused dozens of matches to be postponed.

The retractable roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium was unable to keep out rain being blown in sideways by strong winds, which meant Diego Schwartzman's 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 win over Kevin Anderson reached its conclusion at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The second-round match between former champion Angelique Kerber and Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, originally scheduled to begin after Schwartzman and Anderson, was pushed to Thursday.

Second seed and 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev kept his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title alive with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over unseeded German Dominik Koepfer. Defending champion Naomi Osaka also progressed to the third round after receiving a walkover from Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic due to illness, while number two Aryna Sabalenka powered through with a 6-3 6-1 win over Tamara Zidansek.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion, also advanced with a dominant 6-4 6-2 win over Coco Gauff in the all-American clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty play their second-round matches on Thursday.

READ MORE: Stephens calls for rule change over lengthy bathroom breaks

Schwartzman sees off Anderson after weather delay to reach third round Lesson learned, Gauff confident of major success despite US Open exit

Tsitsipas fires 27 aces in the second-round win, jeered for bathroom break Tennis-Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule

Top seed Barty relishing Tauson test in U.S. Open second round Former champion Stephens sends teen sensation Gauff packing in the second round

Eighth seed Ruud exits U.S. Open in biggest upset so far Medvedev makes quick work of Koepfer at U.S. Open

Luck shines on Halep on a rainy day at U.S. Open Sabalenka powers into U.S. Open third round

Osaka gets walkover into U.S. Open third round Azarenka calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

U.S. Open order of play on Thursday Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times in GMT):

0500 SCHWARTZMAN DEFEATS ANDERSON IN STRAIGHT SETS Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, the 11th seed, wrapped up a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 win over 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson in the weather-delayed clash. He will face Slovakia's Alex Molcan for a spot in the fourth round.

0332 TSITSIPAS BATTLES INTO THIRD ROUND Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas hit 27 aces on the way to a 6-3 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0 win over France's Adrian Mannarino in just under three hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a third-round clash with 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

0220 KERBER V KALININA PUSHED TO THURSDAY The second-round match between former champion Angelique Kerber and Anhelina Kalinin has been postponed due to rain and will be played on Thursday, with the winner taking on Sloane Stephens.

0123 SCHWARTZMAN V ANDERSON SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN Diego Schwartzman was leading former finalist Kevin Anderson 7-6(4) 1-0 under the roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium before their match was suspended following multiple delays after strong winds blew rain into the venue.

0024 STEPHENS MOVES PAST GAUFF Former champion Sloane Stephens showed glimpses of the form that took her to the title in 2017 as she beat fellow American and 21st seed Coco Gauff 6-4 6-2 under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

2212 KREJCIKOVA BEATS MCHALE AFTER RAIN DELAY Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova sealed a dominant 6-3 6-1 victory over American Christina McHale after the match was moved to Louis Armstrong stadium following a rain delay.

2121 TIAFOE TARGETS RUBLEV UPSET AFTER BEATING PELLA Unseeded American Frances Tiafoe powered past Argentine Guido Pella 6-1 6-2 7-5 before setting his sights on third-round opponent Andrey Rublev.

"That's what I want, I want him bad. I'm coming after him," Tiafoe said in his post-match interview. 2029 SABALENKA OVERCOMES FALL TO DOWN ZIDANSEK

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka notched her 40th win of the season with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. The Belarusian took a hard fall in the opening set and kept icing her right hand and wrist during changeovers. Earlier, 25th seed Daria Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Olympic silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova 3-6 6-4 6-4.

2025 AUGER-ALIASSIME STROLLS PAST ZAPATA MIRALLES Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 12th seed, won a tight opening set against Bernabe Zapata Miralles before finding his rhythm to beat the Spaniard 7-6(5) 6-3 6-2.

1958 VAN DE ZANDSCHULP SENDS RUUD PACKING, ALCARAZ WINS Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp stunned eighth seed, Casper Ruud of Norway 3-6, 6-4 6-3 6-4, while 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz overcame Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(6) 4-6 6-1 6-4 to become the youngest men's player in the third round since Donald Young in 2007.

1934 MEDVEDEV CRUISES PAST KOEPFER World number two and 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev reached the third round for the fourth straight year with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory over unseeded German Dominik Koepfer.

1917 RUBLEV OVERCOMES MID-MATCH WOBBLE TO BEAT MARTINEZ Fifth seed and former quarter-finalist Andrey Rublev of Russia moved into the third round for the fourth time in five years with a 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez.

1857 AZARENKA BEATS SPIRITED PAOLINI Three-times U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka overcame unseeded Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3 7-6(1) to set up a meeting with Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

"I think it's going to be a very difficult match. I think she always plays great here," Muguruza said after beating Andrea Petkovic. 1845 POPYRIN SENDS AILING DIMITROV OUT

Australia's Alexei Popyrin sent 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov crashing out with a 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 4-0 win after the Bulgarian called it quits due to an apparent foot injury. 1757 SVITOLINA AND JABEUR GO THROUGH

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina, a semi-finalist two years ago, eased past Spain's Rebeka Masarova 6-2 7-5. Joining her in the third round was Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who made short work of Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, winning 6-0 6-1 in 53 minutes. Belgian 15th seed Elise Mertens earlier powered past Greek opponent Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-2 6-2.

1722 HALEP CRUSHES KUCOVA Former world number one Simona Halep continued her fine form at Flushing Meadows with a convincing 6-3 6-1 win over Kristina Kucova to move into the third round.

1710 PLAY SUSPENDED ON OUTSIDE COURTS Play was halted on the outside courts due to rain.

1640 MUGURUZA TOO GOOD FOR PETKOVIC Two-times Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza powered past Andrea Petkovic 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round and claim a first career win over the German.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza began her second-round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).

1455 OSAKA GETS WALKOVER Defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan progressed to the third round after receiving a walkover from Serbia's Olga Danilovic due to illness.

"I have been feeling unwell these past few days dealing with a non-Covid related viral illness. I was really looking forward to playing against Naomi on Arthur Ashe Stadium today, but not to be this time," wrote Danilovic on social media. Former world number one Simona Halep's second-round clash against Kristina Kucova was moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)