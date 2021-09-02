Left Menu

Modest start for Tvesa Malik in Creekhouse Ladies Open

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik opened her campaign at the Creekhouse Ladies Open with a modest 1-over 73 on Thursday.The other Indians in the field, Aditi Ashok and Astha Madan, were yet to finish their first rounds.Tvesa, who is coming back from a break, started on the 10th with a birdie and added one more on he 14th.

PTI | Ahus | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:17 IST
Modest start for Tvesa Malik in Creekhouse Ladies Open

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik opened her campaign at the Creekhouse Ladies Open with a modest 1-over 73 on Thursday.

The other Indians in the field, Aditi Ashok and Astha Madan, were yet to finish their first rounds.

Tvesa, who is coming back from a break, started on the 10th with a birdie and added one more on he 14th. In between, she had bogeys on the 12th, 16th and 17th to turn in 1-over.

On the second nine, she bogeyed the second and birdied the eighth to finish with 73. She was tied 34th.

Aditi was even par through eight holes while Astha Madan was 4-over through nine.

Chloe Williams of Wales was 6-under 66 for the first round and in lead while Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia were second with totals of 4-under 68 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021