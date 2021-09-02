3rd 50-over match: Oman beat Mumbai by 2 wickets after last ball 6 by Kaleemullah
Oman stunned India's domestic cricket giants Mumbai by two wickets in a thrilling third 50-over match here on Thursday with home team's Kaleemullah Kaleemullah sealing the game with a last ball six.
Mumbai, after losing the just concluded T20 series 1-2, were unbeaten in the 50-over series so far, but the Oman batsmen held their nerves to script a memorable win in the third game.
Oman first shot out Mumbai for below-par 239 after putting them into bat despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's gritty 90 and a well made 55 by skipper Shams Mulani.
The hosts then chased down the target on the last ball with Ayaan Khan playing a key part in the victory with a stroke-filled 91.
Jaiswal, who struck six fours and three sixes, anchored the Mumbai innings despite losing Hardik Tamore (4) cheaply. Mumbai were once teetering at 26/3 after Arman Jaffer (2) and Chinmay Sutar (3) also fell early.
But Jaiswal and Mulani resurrected the visitors' innings with their 111-run fourth-wicket stand.
But when it looked like the duo would take Mumbai to a big score, Mulani was dismissed.
Then Jaiswal took the onus to score runs. Sairaj Patil (6) and Dhurmil Matkar (13) could not convert their starts, but thanks to a quickfire 31 off 19 balls by number eight Aman Khan, Mumbai could go beyond the 235-run mark.
Kaleemullah (2/9) and Mohammad Nadeem (2/32) were the leading wicket takers for Oman.
Chasing 240, Mumbai pacers Aakash Parkar (1/33) and Mohit Awasthi (2/42) ripped Oman's top-order to leave them struggling at 36/3.
But Ayaan Khan (91; 8x4) and Mohammad Nadeem (55) started the rescue act. The duo forged a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring the hosts into contention.
Offie Shashank Attarde (1/39) brought back Mumbai into the game by removing Nadeem at a crucial juncture.
However, Ayaan Khan kept playing his shots and took the game deep. He missed out on a well deserving hundred and was run-out in the penultimate over.
The game swung like a pendulum in the 50th over, but finally it was Oman which romped home after Kaleemullah hit a last ball six. PTI NRB RSY RSY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
