Soccer-Lukaku double as Belgium recover from shock start to outclass Estonia

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium overcame an early scare to crush Estonia 5-2 away on Thursday and solidify their position at the top of World Cup qualifying Group E. Lukaku’s extended his scoring record to 66 goals in his 99th appearance for his country after Belgium were shocked when Estonia captain Matthias Kait stole away the ball in midfield and thundered home a powerful shot to put the home side ahead in the second minute.

But FIFA’s top-ranked team fought back to move to 10 points from four group matches while Estonia are bottom after losing their opening three games. Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel and substitute Thomas Foket also scored for Belgium while Erik Sorga grabbed a consolation for the hosts. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

