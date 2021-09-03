Left Menu

Soccer-Lukaku at the double as Belgium recover to outclass Estonia

Estonia got a consolation seven minutes from time as Michael Lilander teased his way into the penalty area to provide Sorga with an easy finish to bring the loudest cheer of the night. Belgium have a much tougher assignment against the Czech Republic in Brussels on Sunday, while Estonia's next qualifier is away to Wales on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium overcame an early scare to crush Estonia 5-2 away on Thursday and solidify their position at the top of World Cup qualifying Group E.

Lukaku took his record to 66 goals for his country on his 99th appearance after Belgium were shocked when Estonia captain Matthias Kait stole the ball in midfield and thundered home a powerful shot to put the hosts ahead in the second minute. But FIFA's top-ranked team fought back to reach 10 points ahead of second-placed Czech Republic on seven points also from four games. Estonia are bottom without a win from three games.

Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel and substitute Thomas Foket also scored for Belgium while Erik Sorga got a consolation for the home side. "With the first goal, all credit should go to Estonia," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. "It was a great shot. That happens in football. But I'm pleased that we remained calm and the five goals we scored ourselves give satisfaction."

Estonia's dream start lasted 20 minutes before Vanaken equalised with a close-range header from captain Eden Hazard's perfect chip. The 28-year-old Lukaku put Belgium ahead just before the half-hour mark, using his strength to work a rebound off the defence onto his left foot and into the corner of the net.

He had his back to goal and was given time and space to turn and shoot as he made it 3-1 to Belgium in the 52nd minute. The goal allowed the visitors to settle into a comfortable rhythm after Estonia had proved more than a handful in the first half and might have had more goals had they been more clinical.

Witsel converted a close range tap-in after 65 minutes when Yannick Carrasco had dribbled his way into the penalty area and the latter was the provider again as Foket scored his first international goal 10 minutes after coming on. Estonia got a consolation seven minutes from time as Michael Lilander teased his way into the penalty area to provide Sorga with an easy finish to bring the loudest cheer of the night.

Belgium have a much tougher assignment against the Czech Republic in Brussels on Sunday, while Estonia's next qualifier is away to Wales on Wednesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)

