Left Menu

AC Milan forward Giroud test positive for coronavirus

It could welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has not played since injuring his knee in May and needing surgery.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 03-09-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 07:29 IST
AC Milan forward Giroud test positive for coronavirus
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club said.

The 34-year-old Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in the offseason and scored his first two goals for the Rossoneri in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A.

He was left out of France's squad for the current round of World Cup qualifiers.

Milan said Giroud ''is doing well'' but must remain in isolation.

''It should be noted that Olivier has not had contact with the rest of the team since the championship match against Cagliari,'' the club said on Tuesday. Milan next plays Lazio on September 12. It could welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has not played since injuring his knee in May and needing surgery. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021