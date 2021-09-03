Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Noida DM Suhas continues winning run, clinches second match in straight sets

Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj on Friday defeated Susanto Hary of Indonesia in his men's singles SL4 - Group A second match of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 07:48 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Noida DM Suhas continues winning run, clinches second match in straight sets
Para-badminton player Suhas L. Yathiraj (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj on Friday defeated Susanto Hary of Indonesia in his men's singles SL4 - Group A second match of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Suhas, who has become the first civil servant from the country to represent India in the Tokyo Paralympics, completed the win 21-6, 21-12 in just 19 minutes.

Suhas got off to a good start and sailed through his opening Game 21-6. Riding on the confidence, Suhas continued his fine form and took an early lead in the second Game. The Indian athlete then sealed the second Game 21-12 to clinch the match on Friday. With this win, Suhas has moved to the semi-finals.

Suhas in his first match had also dominated the proceedings and completed the match in 19 minutes with a straight-set victory. On Thursday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat stormed into the semi-finals of the men's singles SL3 after defeating Chyrkov Oleksandr of Ukraine.

Bhagat set the tone early in the game and defeated Oleksandr in two straight sets to seal the match in 26 minutes. Bhagat got off to a good start and maintained his lead to seal the first game 21-12. The Indian shuttler continued his fine form and won the second essay 21-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021