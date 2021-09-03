Soccer-Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile
Everton Ribeiro came off the bench to score the goal that gave Brazil a barely deserved 1-0 win over Chile on Thursday that maintained their 100% record in 2022 World Cup qualifying.
- Country:
- Argentina
Everton Ribeiro came off the bench to score the goal that gave Brazil a barely deserved 1-0 win over Chile on Thursday that maintained their 100% record in 2022 World Cup qualifying. Chile matched Brazil for most of a bad-tempered match but Ribeiro fired home after 64 minutes to give the visitors all three points.
Brazil have won all seven of their qualifiers so far and the five-times world champions are six points clear of Argentina in the 10-team South American group. The top four qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ribeiro
- World Cup
- Chile
- Argentina
- Qatar
- South American
- Brazil
- Everton Ribeiro
ALSO READ
Lower tax, higher tech help corn displace soy as Argentina's top crop
Israel approves Qatari aid to Gaza after May conflict, defence minister says
WIDER IMAGE-Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet
Brazil in talks with Argentina for gas pipeline from Vaca Muerta - Bolsonaro
PREVIEW-Rugby-Argentina shuffle backs in search of way through Bok defence