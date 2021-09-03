Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Vivek Chikara loses to David Phillips in Round of 16

Ace Indian archer Vivek Chikara lost to David Phillips in the round of 16 of the men's individual recurve at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:41 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Vivek Chikara loses to David Phillips in Round of 16
Yumenoshima Ranking Field (Photo: Twitter/World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Ace Indian archer Vivek Chikara lost to David Phillips in the round of 16 of the men's individual recurve at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday. The Great Britain archer defeated Vivek by 7-3 in five sets at Yumenoshima Final Field. The Indian archer lost the first set before clinching a point in the second as he drew it by 25 points.

Vivek came back strongly in third as he bagged two points to equalise the match. In fourth, the Briton aimed 9, 10, 10 as Chikara aimed a poor 8, 9, 5. In the last set, the Indian missed the first arrow which made his chances of going into quarters absolutely zero. Phillips kept his nerve and aimed 8, 7, 8 to move into the last 8.

Earlier, Harvinder Singh advanced to the quarter-final of men's individual recurve. Harvinder defeated Bato Tsydendorzhiev 6-5, winning the match by the finest of margins in the shoot-out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

