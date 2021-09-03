Equitas Small Finance Bank ropes in hockey player Rani Rampal, cricketer Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassadors

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:36 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday said it has roped in woman hockey player Rani Rampal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassadors.

Rampal holds the record for being the youngest player to play in the national hockey team while Mandhana was recognized as the Best Women's International Cricketer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a press release from the bank said.

The appointment of the brand ambassadors comes in line with the fifth anniversary celebrations of Equitas Small Finance which falls on September 5.

''Rani and Smriti are two classic examples of a vibrant youth achieving their aspirations and we are proud to announce them as our brand ambassadors,'' Equitas Small Finance Bank senior president and country head -- branch banking (liabilities), products Murali Vaidyanathan said. ''Banking for women and empowering them is our key focus area...,'' he added.

Rampal on her appointment said, ''I am very happy and proud to be associated with a brand that is bringing about a positive change. A bank with a soul-this is what Equitas is for me. What a remarkable journey has had and all their initiatives -- be it banking or even beyond banking...''.

Mandhana said, ''their (bank's) sincere and single-minded focus on making banking simpler even for the unbanked and under banked touched my heart...I am proud to be part of the Equitas family and look forward to a wonderful association''.

