Another first for India, this time in archery: Abhinav Bindra congratulates Harvinder

With Indian archer Harvinder Singh creating history by winning the country's first medal in archery at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated him for registering his name in the history books. Taking to Twitter, Bindra wrote: "Another first for India, this time in Archery as @ArcherHarvinder bags the Bronze medal in men's individual recurve at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations on the historic feat! #Praise4Para."

Paralympics Committee of India chief Deepa Malik wrote: "India's first ever medal in Archery at the Olympics/Paralympics! What a performance it's been!Congratulations to @ArcherHarvinder on bringing home the #Bronze Medal!Also takes our overall medal tally to 13 Clapping hands signFlag of India #Praise4Para @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @ParalympicIndia @Media_SAI." Harvinder Singh was off to a brilliant start as he aimed 10, 7, 9 in comparison to 9, 6, 9 of Kim to clinch the first set. The South Korean archer came back brilliantly in the match as he scored 29 to clinch the second essay.

The momentum was again shifted towards Harvinder as he clinched the third set by 28-25. Both archers shared the spoils in the fourth set, as the match went into the decider. In the fifth set, Min Su Kim again showed his class to clinch the decider by 27-26 to force the shoot-off. Playing his 3rd shoot off of the Tokyo Paralympics, Harvinder prevailed in a thriller as he aimed perfect 10 to find the podium finish. Going first, the Korean aimed an 8. (ANI)

