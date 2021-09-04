HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times in GMT): 1951 MEDVEDEV ADVANCES IN STYLE

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, handed Spain's Pablo Andujar a bagel en route to a dominant 6-0 6-4 6-3 victory to reach the fourth round.

Stephens calls for rule change over lengthy bathroom breaks 1834 MUGURUZA DOWNS BATTLING AZARENKA

Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain was made to work hard for a 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory over three-times finalist Victoria Azarenka in a battle between former Grand Slam champions. In the fourth round, she will take on French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova who eased past Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4 6-2

1737 HALEP QUELLS RYBAKINA CHALLENGE Simona Halep, the 12th seed, edged a tight first set and surrendered the second before finding her groove to beat big-serving Kazakh Elena Rybakina 7-6(11) 4-6 6-3.

1505 PLAY UNDERWAY Play got underway at Flushing Meadows where 12th seed Simona Halep is up against Kazakhstan's big-serving Elena Rybakina. Defending champion Naomi Osaka takes on Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men's third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz later in the day session, while second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on another Spaniard, Pablo Andujar. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)

