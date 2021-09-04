Motor racing-Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19, Kubica to race for Alfa Romeo
Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:25 IST
Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Dutch Grand Prix, with Reserve driver Robert Kubica taking his place this weekend, the team announced on Saturday.
"Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery," Alfa Romeo said in a statement.
"Reserve driver Robert Kubica will compete in this weekend's Dutch GP."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Reserve
- Alfa Romeo
- Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen
- Dutch Grand Prix
- Kimi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Forex reserves decline USD 2.10 bn to USD 619.365 bn
Need to preserve country's finite water resources for future generations: Vice president
VP Naidu underlines need to preserve water resources for future generations
Puducherry: Tagore college sets an example in greening initiatives, transforms 13 acres land inside campus into lush green reserve
Immense mineral reserves in Rajasthan main source of revenue for state: Gehlot