Left Menu

Kimi Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing COVID positive

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will take no further part in this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

ANI | Zandvoort | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:47 IST
Kimi Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing COVID positive
Kimi Raikkonen (Photo: Twitter/Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will take no further part in this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix. Raikkonen, who announced on the eve of the race at Zandvoort that he will retire at the end of the season, returned the result at an on-site test, as per formula1.com.

One of the team's reserve drivers -- one-time race winner Robert Kubica -- will stand in for Raikkonen this weekend. Kubica's last Grand Prix was Abu Dhabi 2019. It will be his 98th start and first as an Alfa Romeo race driver. Raikkonen, 41, is currently isolating in his hotel, with the team saying he is "displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits". They added: "The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery."

The FIA and F1 said in a statement: "The FIA, Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19. "In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Dutch Grand Prix."

Raikkonen will need a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock and therefore it remains unclear whether he will be available for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021