Sania-Ram pair crashes out of US Open
The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram made a first round exit from the US Open mixed doubles event after losing to Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine and Australia's Max Purcell, here.
The unseeded Mirza and Ram lost 3-6 6-3 7-10 to their opponents in just 61 minutes on Friday night.
Mirza and Ram could convert only one of the three break chances that came their way while the winners converted the only breakpoint they got in the match.
With this defeat, Mirza's campaign folded at the last Grand Slam of the season as she had already crashed out of the women's doubles event after losing the first round with American partner Coco Vandeweghe.
India's Rohan Bopanna is still alive in the competition. Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig are scheduled to play their men's doubles second round against Hugo Nys from Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech from France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Paine backs Langer as Australia coach after 'robust' discussions
Journal of American Heart Association publishes solid 10-year efficacy and safety data of Yukon in Diabetes Mellitus patients
160 Australians and Afghans evacuated from Kabul
Tim Paine affirms support for Langer as Australia coach after 'robust' discussions
Rugby-NZ scrap home tests against South Africa, pull out of Australia test