Left Menu

Cyrus Poncha elected Asian Squash Federation vice-president

From a player to a coach and now administrator, Cyrus has a wealth of experience.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:34 IST
Cyrus Poncha elected Asian Squash Federation vice-president
  • Country:
  • India

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary-general Cyrus Poncha was on Saturday elected vice-president of the Asian Squash Federation for a four-year term.

Poncha, a Dronacharya awardee, was elected vice-president during the ASF's 41st annual general meeting held virtually, a press release from SRFI said here.

The others to be elected vice-presidents were: Fayez Abdullah S Al-Mutairi (Kuwait) and Tae-sook Heo (Korea).

Poncha is the third Indian after former World Squash president N Ramachandran and current SRFI president Debendranath Saragi to become ASF vice-president.

''Cyrus has shown his dedication and commitment to the development of squash for more than two decades. From a player to a coach and now administrator, Cyrus has a wealth of experience. I am sure he will flourish in his new appointment,'' Sarangi was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021