Cyrus Poncha elected Asian Squash Federation vice-president

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary-general Cyrus Poncha was on Saturday elected vice-president of the Asian Squash Federation for a four-year term.

Poncha, a Dronacharya awardee, was elected vice-president during the ASF's 41st annual general meeting held virtually, a press release from SRFI said here.

The others to be elected vice-presidents were: Fayez Abdullah S Al-Mutairi (Kuwait) and Tae-sook Heo (Korea).

Poncha is the third Indian after former World Squash president N Ramachandran and current SRFI president Debendranath Saragi to become ASF vice-president.

''Cyrus has shown his dedication and commitment to the development of squash for more than two decades. From a player to a coach and now administrator, Cyrus has a wealth of experience. I am sure he will flourish in his new appointment,'' Sarangi was quoted as saying.

