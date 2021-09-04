Left Menu

Raikkonen ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix.The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, tested positive following on-site testing at the Zandvoort track.In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event.

PTI | Zandvoort | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:40 IST
Raikkonen ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19
Kimi Raikkonen (Photo: Twitter/Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN) Image Credit: ANI
Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Robert Kubica for the Netherlands Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old Raikkonen, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, tested positive following on-site testing at the Zandvoort track.

''In accordance with COVID-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event. All contacts have been declared,'' F1 said in a statement on Saturday. ''The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact." Alfa Romeo said that 2007 F1 champion Raikkonen was showing no symptoms.

''He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel," the team said in a statement on Saturday. ''There is no further impact expected for the team for the remainder of this event.'' There was a third and final practice session on Saturday ahead of qualifying later in the day. The race is on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Kubica has not raced since the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in 2019. It will be his 98th start and first for Alfa Romeo, where he is a reserve driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

