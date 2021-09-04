Left Menu

Aditi moves up to tied 15th after 3rd round at Creekhouse Ladies Open

Aditi Ashok had one birdie and one bogey to hit an even par 72 to be placed at tied 15th after the third round of the Creekhouse Ladies Open.Aditi, who shot 74-73 on the first two days, is now 3-over for 54 holes.

PTI | Ahus | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:47 IST
Aditi moves up to tied 15th after 3rd round at Creekhouse Ladies Open
Aditi was the only one of the three Indians to make the cut as Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan missed the cut. Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Aditi Ashok had one birdie and one bogey to hit an even-par 72 to be placed at tied 15th after the third round of the Creekhouse Ladies Open.

Aditi, who shot 74-73 on the first two days, is now 3-over for 54 holes. Aditi rose 17 places up from T-32 overnight and a good final round could see her make a bid for a second straight Top-10 finish. She was tied 10th at Skafto Open last week.

Aditi was the only one of the three Indians to make the cut as Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan missed the cut.

Marja Stark of Sweden seemed to be running away as she was 9-under with one more hole in the third round remaining. She then bogeyed the Par-5 18th but still held a three-shot lead going into the final round.

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul, leader on the Order of shot 71 and was tied second alongside another Swede Lim Grant (72) at 5-under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021