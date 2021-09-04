Left Menu

Tennis-Sakkari powers through Kvitova to reach U.S. Open fourth round

"I think my serve was probably my biggest weapon today and of course playing in front of this crowd was unbelievable," said Sakkari, who lost to Serena Williams in a fourth-round, three-set thriller a year ago in front of empty stands. She next faces sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:26 IST
Tennis-Sakkari powers through Kvitova to reach U.S. Open fourth round
"I think my serve was probably my biggest weapon today and of course playing in front of this crowd was unbelievable," said Sakkari, who lost to Serena Williams in a fourth-round, three-set thriller a year ago in front of empty stands. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Greek Maria Sakkari broke down twice Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova's defences 6-4 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday. The 17th seed relied on her powerful serve once again, winning all but one of her first-serve points in the first set and firing off nine aces in the match as she never conceded a break on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the second set, her Czech opponent dropped serve in the first game but refused to go quietly, fending off seven break points - including two in the third game to hold her serve - but could not match the power of Sakkari, who struck 13 winners. "I think my serve was probably my biggest weapon today and of course playing in front of this crowd was unbelievable," said Sakkari, who lost to Serena Williams in a fourth-round, three-set thriller a year ago in front of empty stands.

She next faces sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
3
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021