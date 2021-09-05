Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil not out for revenge against Argentina, says Barbosa

Brazil do not see Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina as potential revenge for their defeat in the Copa America final two months ago, striker Gabriel Barbosa said on Saturday. The hotly anticipated clash is the second of three World Cup qualifier dates for South American teams in September. Brazil beat Chile 1-0 away on Thursday, while Argentina won 3-1 in Venezuela.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2021 02:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 01:39 IST
Soccer-Brazil not out for revenge against Argentina, says Barbosa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil does not see Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Argentina as potential revenge for their defeat in the Copa America final two months ago, striker Gabriel Barbosa said on Saturday. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro in July to win their first major title since 1993.

But the day before the two sides meet again at Corinthians' ground in Sao Paulo, Barbosa dampened talk of revenge and said that defeat was in the past. "This is the qualifiers, we're doing well, we're coming off the back of another win. Obviously, we're sad about the loss in Copa America but this is a new moment," the Flamengo forward told reporters.

"We need to play well, enjoy ourselves and deserve the win." Argentina is unbeaten in 21 games but Brazil is the runaway leader of the South American qualifying group.

The home side has won all seven of their games so far and top the table with 21 points, six ahead of second-placed Argentina. The top four teams qualify automatically for the World Cup finals in Qatar 2022. The hotly anticipated clash is the second of three World Cup qualifier dates for South American teams in September.

Brazil beat Chile 1-0 away on Thursday, while Argentina won 3-1 in Venezuela. Argentina plays Bolivia on Thursday, while Brazil is at home to Peru the same day.

