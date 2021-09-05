HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times in GMT): 2010 RADUCANU BLITZES SORRIBES TORMO

British teenager Emma Raducanu dismantled Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0 6-1 in just 69 minutes to book a second consecutive Grand Slam fourth round berth, after her run to the last-16 at Wimbledon in July. 1855 BERRETTINI BATTLES PAST IVASHKA IN FIVE SETS

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini came through his first five-setter of the tournament against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3. The Italian sixth seed fired 27 aces and won 84% of his first-serve points as he wrapped up the match in three hours 46 minutes.

1830 ANDREESCU ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH TENNIS "I think with anything you're passionate about, it's always a love/hate relationship, because you want that thing so bad all the time, you want to be perfect. In my case, it's tennis," said Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

"A lot of the times it can be difficult when things don't go your way. You get injured or Naomi (Osaka) had to deal with a lot with like media, social media, all that stuff. I think that's part of the game..."

1750 BENCIC SCORES ROUTINE WIN OVER PEGULA Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic, who reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Flushing Meadows in 2019, eased past local hope Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-4.

1730 SAKKARI DOWNS KVITOVA TO SET UP ANDREESCU CLASH Greece's Maria Sakkari caused a minor upset by taking out Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3 to reach the fourth round and set up a meeting with 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, who swept aside Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Sixth seed and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu began her third-round match against Belgian Greet Minnen in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium features 10th seed Petra Kvitova taking on Maria Sakkari.

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori of Japan later in the day session. (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal, Simon Jennings and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru)