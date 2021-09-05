Left Menu

Soccer-Depay at the double as Dutch cruise to win over Montenegro

Memphis Depay scored twice to guide the Netherlands to a first win following the return of coach Louis van Gaal with an empahtic 4-0 victory over Montenegro in their World Cup Group G qualifier in Eindhoven on Saturday. Only the top team qualifies automatically for the finals in Qatar next year.

Depay slotted a first-half penalty and added a second goal after the break to take his recent tally to nine in as many games for the Dutch, who also scored through Georginio Wijnaldum and a first international strike for Cody Gakpo. Image Credit: Twitter(@Memphis)

They are second in Group G midway through qualification with 10 points from five games, one point behind leaders Turkey and on the same number as third-placed Norway. Only the top team qualifies automatically for the finals in Qatar next year. Netherlands host Turkey in Amsterdam in a potentially key game on Tuesday, while Norway is at home to minnows Gibraltar.

