Left Menu

Abhinav Bindra, Rijiju hail 'true champion' Krishna Nagar for bagging gold at Paralympics

Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra and Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju lavished praise on Krishna Nagar after the Indian shuttler won a gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 10:45 IST
Abhinav Bindra, Rijiju hail 'true champion' Krishna Nagar for bagging gold at Paralympics
Krishna Nagar (Photo: Twitter/Krishna Nagar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra and Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju lavished praise on Krishna Nagar after the Indian shuttler won a gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games on Sunday. Krishna clinched the gold medal after defeating Chu Man Kai 2-1 in the men's singles SH6 -final match.

Rijiju congratulated Krishna on the gold medal win and said the country is proud of him. "Another super news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Congratulations to Krishna Nagar on winning a thrilling Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6. India is proud of you Krishna," Rijiju tweeted.

Abhinav Bindra said Krishna played like a "true champion" as he kept staging comebacks in the finals of the Paralympics. "Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations," Bindra tweeted.

Battling it out on Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Chu Man Kai in three sets by 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in 43 minutes. This is India's fifth gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. On Saturday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final.

The top-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021