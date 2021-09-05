PM Modi congratulates IAS officer on medal win at Paralympics

Congratulating Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer who won a silver medal at the Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described him as a fantastic confluence of service and sports who has captured the imagination of the entire nation. Modi also spoke to Yathiraj and said the nation is proud of his achievements. Thanking Modi, the officer recalled the interaction they had after the Asian Games where the prime minister had motivated the athletes. Official sources said the IAS officer also recalled Modi's message before they left for Tokyo where he asked players to focus on their game instead of results.

Yarhiraj said such advice was really helpful and also thanked Modi for constant support to the athletes.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday.

The shuttler, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

Modi had earlier tweeted, ''A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavors.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)