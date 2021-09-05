Gehlot congratulates Krishna Nagar for clinching gold at Tokyo Paralympics
Nagar on Sunday secured Indias second gold medal in badminton at the paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kongs Chu Man Kai in the mens singles SH6 class final here.The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.In a tweet, Gehlot said, A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated badminton player Krishna Nagar for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Nagar on Sunday secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final here.
The 22-year-old from Jaipur seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal-winning list.
In a tweet, Gehlot said, ''A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!! @Krishnanagar99''.
