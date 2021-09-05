Gehlot congratulates Krishna Nagar for clinching gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated badminton player Krishna Nagar for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Nagar on Sunday secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final here.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal-winning list.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, ''A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!! @Krishnanagar99''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)