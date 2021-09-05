We're prepared for Paris 2024, bring on the Games, says para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna

By Anuj Mishra Indian para-badminton national coach Gaurav Khanna on Sunday said the shuttlers are ready for the Paris 2024 and if the Games happen tomorrow, the athletes will be put on a good show.

Indian shuttlers put on an outstanding show at the Paralympic Games 2020. Para-badminton made its debut at the Games and Indian shuttlers bagged four medals in the showpiece event. Shuttlers Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat won gold medals while Manoj Sarkar and Noida District Magistrate Suhas Yathiraj clinched bronze and silver respectively.

Coach Gaurav said Paralympians will inspire the next generation of athletes and everyone will work together to groom the next set of players for the upcoming Games. "Paralympic medallist will inspire next generation of players, and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Badminton Association of India (BAI) will help us further train more athletes for the Paralympics. As a team we will now start working for next-generation," Gaurav Khanna told ANI.

When ANI asked whether the athletes are ready for Paris 2024, since only three years are left, Gaurav said, "We are prepared for Paris 2024, bring on the Games." Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar clinched the gold medal at the Paralympic Games by defeating Chu Man Kai 2-1 in the men's singles SH6 -final match.

The Indian coach said he feels like exams have been finished with results coming in their favour. He further said it's time to gear up for the upcoming events. "Krishna has shown everyone how strong mentally he is. He has come out with flying colours. I feel like exams have finished and results have come, so it's high time as a coach to prepare for next cycle," said Gaurav.

"This cycle is over, time to think for 2028, 2032, 2036, Krishna, Palak, Tarun all are young and will be playing next Paralympics too," he added. India secured a total of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

India had sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines. Badminton and Taekwondo made their debut in Tokyo, both of which were represented by India. Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total till the 2016 Rio edition. It has now drastically improved upon that entire number by 7 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 alone. (ANI)

