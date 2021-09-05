HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven
Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman took the court against unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for their fourth-round match in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
- Country:
- United States
Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY
Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman took the court against unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for their fourth-round match in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Women's fifth seed Elina Svitolina will open proceedings at Arthur Ashe Stadium against former world number one Simona Halep. Men's second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Britain's Dan Evans later in the day session.
READ MORE: Opelka calls $10k fine for unapproved bag a 'joke'
Nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row Zverev advances to fourth round after Sock retires
South African Harris ousts Shapovalov for first major fourth round Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open
American Rogers defeats number one Barty in shock U.S. Open upset Pliskova aces third-round challenge at U.S. Open
Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round British teen star Raducanu taking 'dream' Grand Slam run in stride
Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss Berrettini survives five-set test to reach U.S. Open fourth round
Bencic serves up masterclass to reach U.S. Open fourth round Sakkari powers past Kvitova to reach U.S. Open fourth round
Andreescu rolls through to U.S. Open fourth round Osaka earns support after announcing break from sport
Osaka to take break, brings more concern over mental health struggles Medvedev resumes hunt for maiden major against 'tricky' Evans
U.S. Open order of play on Sunday (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan face Maziya, Bengaluru FC take on Bashundhara Kings in Group D
AFC Cup: Bengaluru's plan will be to create space behind Kings to score goals, says coach Pezzaiuoli
AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC bow out with goalless draw against Bashundhara Kings
Bengaluru play out 0-0 draw against Bashundhara, out of contention for next stage
Bengaluru FC play out 0-0 draw against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in AFC Cup