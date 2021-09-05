HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman took the court against unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for their fourth-round match in Louis Armstrong Stadium. Women's fifth seed Elina Svitolina will open proceedings at Arthur Ashe Stadium against former world number one Simona Halep. Men's second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Britain's Dan Evans later in the day session.

U.S. Open order of play on Sunday (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

