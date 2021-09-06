Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 teams should make own decisions on drivers, says Ferrari boss

Formula One teams should decide for themselves which drivers they hire without pressure from engine providers, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said as the sport awaits some big announcements this week. The Italian was speaking as champions Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and Williams are in the spotlight ahead of impending driver moves.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:27 IST
Motor racing-F1 teams should make own decisions on drivers, says Ferrari boss
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Formula One teams should decide for themselves which drivers they hire without pressure from engine providers, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said as the sport awaits some big announcements this week.

The Italian was speaking as champions Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and Williams are in the spotlight ahead of impending driver moves. "I believe that whatever is happening between a team and a driver, that should be between the team and a driver, and as manufacturers, we should not influence," Binotto told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"I think that would be wrong. "If a driver has got an opportunity to drive he should simply have the opportunity to drive, wherever he is coming from and if the team is happy to give him a seat, they need to give him a seat. That's it."

Valtteri Bottas is expected to move from Mercedes to Ferrari-powered Alfa as a replacement for retiring fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen. That would then see George Russell move from Mercedes-engined Williams to the Mercedes factory team in an all-British lineup alongside seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Alfa Romeo team is run by Swiss-based Sauber with private owners but their second seat has been occupied by Ferrari-backed drivers in recent years, with Italian Antonio Giovinazzi the incumbent. His place is also uncertain, however.

Mercedes want to find a seat for their newly-crowned Formula E champion Nyck de Vries while Red Bull is seeking to bring back Thai racer Alexander Albon with talks at both Alfa and Williams. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix that Albon would have to be released from his Red Bull contract before driving for a Mercedes-powered team.

Red Bull principal Christian Horner said that might not be necessary, however. "I'm assured that Williams chooses the drivers that they wish to drive in the car and they don't have restrictions," he said.

"Maybe we don't (have to release him). We've had very productive discussions with Williams, and with Alfa, and I expect the situation to hopefully be resolved in the next week or so." Binotto said it was incorrect to state that Ferrari had a contractual right to one of the Alfa seats.

"Ferrari has never had a word on the 'Ferrari seat' on Alfa," he said. "It was a contract between Alfa Romeo, so it was a right of the sponsor Alfa Romeo on the Sauber car."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021