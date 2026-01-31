Alpine skiing-Blanc boosts Swiss Olympic hopes with home super-G success

Swiss racer Malorie Blanc won a super-G on home snow on Saturday for her first World Cup success in the last ‌women's event before the Milano Cortina Olympics start next week. Italy's super-G World Cup leader Sofia Goggia and 2025 downhill world champion Breezy Johnson of the ⁠United States finished second and third in the race in Crans-Montana.

U.S. great Lindsey Vonn, who was taken to hospital on Friday after crashing and injuring her left knee in a downhill that was later called off, ​did not start. Blanc, 22, whose only previous podium finish was second in a downhill in St ‍Anton a year ago, started 17th and took the leader's seat with a time of one minute 17.34 seconds.

Goggia, the previous pacesetter with bib number 13, was 0.18 of a second slower with Johnson racing down from a 29th start to snatch ⁠third ‌from Italy's Roberta Melesi and ⁠take her first podium of the season. Italy's Laura Pirovano had looked like taking the win after starting 20th but missed ‍a gate near the finish while ahead on the clock.

Germany's Kira Weidle-Winkelmann was fifth with New Zealander Alice Robinson returning ​to form in sixth after recent non-finishes. Italy's Federica Brignone continued her comeback from injury with ⁠18th place.

Germany's Emma Aicher, winner of the previous super-G in Tarvisio, fell at the same place as Vonn did on Friday but ⁠skied to the finish. France's Laura Gauche crashed in the finish area after crossing the line, her airbag inflating as she hit the padded netting. She too walked away.

The race, run in bright sunshine, had ⁠a sombre backdrop in remembrance of the victims of a fire that claimed 40 lives in the ⁠Swiss resort earlier this ‌month. The words "Our thoughts are with you" were written in white lettering on a black background across the front of the start hut and at the finish ⁠where sponsor branding would normally feature.

