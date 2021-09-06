Reguilón replaces injured Gayà in Spain's squad

Left Menu

Coach Luis Enrique has called up Sergio Reguiln to replace the injured Jos Luis Gay for Spains World Cup qualifier against Kosovo, the Spanish soccer federation said Monday.Gay was substituted in the 75th minute of the 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday because of a muscle injury.

06-09-2021
Coach Luis Enrique has called up Sergio Reguilón to replace the injured José Luis Gayà for Spain's World Cup qualifier against Kosovo, the Spanish soccer federation said Monday.

Gayà was substituted in the 75th minute of the 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday because of a muscle injury. The federation said the left-back will undergo further tests but was left out regardless of the results as a precaution.

Gayà was one of several changes by coach Luis Enrique after the 2-1 loss in Sweden last week. He scored the opener on Sunday with a shot from outside the area early in the first half.

Reguilón, called up from Tottenham, will join the Spain squad on Monday.

Defender Aymeric Laporte also had to be substituted against Georgia because of injury and is doubtful to face Kosovo on Wednesday.

Spain leads Group B with one point more than Sweden but the Swedes have two games in hand.

