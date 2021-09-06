We're very much in contention: KKR opener Gill

Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:59 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders star opener Shubman Gill is confident about the two-time former champions progressing to the playoffs despite lying in the bottom-half of the points table in this year's IPL with just two wins from seven games.

''I think we are very much in contention to finish in top 4. Whichever team qualifies, you never know what will happen,'' Gill told KKR website after reaching the team hotel here.

''Hopefully we will win the remaining matches, make sure we qualify and then we'll see where we go from there.'' The talented right-hander had a below-par season in the first half, scoring just 132 runs at an average of 18.85 and was not able to convert his starts.

Talking about his plans for the phase II of IPL 2021, Gill said: ''If we keep doing what we have done in the past years and just enjoy our game, then is possible that we will do well or qualify.'' The premier T20 league, which was cut short in India due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, resumes from September 19 in the UAE.

KR will resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on September 20.

