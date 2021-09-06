Cricket-India beat England by 157 runs to go 2-1 up
India beat England by 157 runs in the fourth test at The Oval on Monday to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Chasing 368 for victory, England were all out for 210 with Haseeb Hameed (63) and Rory Burns (50) hitting half-centuries. For India, Umesh Yadav claimed 3-60, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:14 IST
For India, Umesh Yadav claimed 3-60, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja and seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece. The fifth and final test starts in Manchester on Friday.
