Left Menu

Golf-Europe retain Solheim Cup

However, Castren then steered in a right to left par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and ensure Europe retained the trophy with three matches still to complete.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 03:26 IST
Golf-Europe retain Solheim Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Team Europe held off a late American charge to retain the Solheim Cup on the final day at the Inverness Club on Monday.

The 26-year-old Finn Matilda Castren sank a put on the last hole to edge her match against Lizette Salas and take Europe to their target of 14 points with three matches still to complete. They had started the day 9-7 ahead and won a further four matches with two halves ensuring the all-important 14-point tally to retain the trophy won at Gleneagles two years ago.

"It was an amazing team effort after we got off to a great start this morning," said winning captain Catriona Matthew. Rookie Leona Maguire beat Jennifer Kupcho five & four to pick up the first point of the day and extend Europe's lead as she became only the third player in Solheim Cup history to earn four or more points in a single competition.

It was quickly followed by Madelene Sagstrom bagging another point with a three & two win over Ally Ewing and then Celine Boutier completed a resounding five & four victory over Mina Harigae in a blemish free performance. The much-anticipated contest between Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson, who were the first singles pairing to tee off on the final day, was halved after 18 holes to take Europe even closer, but then began a gripping U.S. fightback.

The first full point of the day for the Americans came from World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who beat Georgia Hall on the last hole at the end of a close contest that finally gave the partisan crowd reason to cheer. Home momentum faltered as Austin Ernst missed a short birdie put on the last and halved with Nanna Koerstz Madsen but then Megan Khang and Brittany Altomare revived American hopes to reduce Europe's lead to 13-11.

Khang, who was six up at one stage, completed a three & two win over Sophia Popov while Altomare ended Carlota Ciganda's unbeaten singles record in the Solheim Cup with a two & one victory. However, Castren then steered in a right to left par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and ensure Europe retained the trophy with three matches still to complete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021