Golf-Europe chase their second Solheim Cup win on American soil

Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson teed off in the first singles pairing on the final day of the 17th Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Ohio on Monday, with Europe leading 9-7 and needing five more points to retain the trophy. The Americans narrowed the gap over Team Europe on Sunday, winning three of their foursomes matches in the morning session before late heroics from Mel Reid in the final four-ball match helped the visitors take a two-point lead into the final day.

Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT): 2255 BERRETTINI BATTLES PAST OTTE

Soccer-FIFA chief says Brazil game abandonment was 'crazy'

FIFA is investigating the abandonment of the Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier with its president Gianni Infantino labelling the events "crazy", while Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to take disciplinary action against their Argentine players. Brazilian health authorities intervened on Sunday after accusing four Argentine Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Tennis-Losing is bad enough but it now comes with death threats, say players

As if a fourth round 6-2 6-1 thrashing at the U.S. Open was not hard enough to deal with, American Shelby Rogers said that she would most likely have to contend with death threats on social media following Monday's loss to Emma Raducanu. While death threats over a tennis match may seem shocking, several players at this year's U.S. Open have said such things are now part of sport with much of the abuse coming from gamblers hooked on online betting.

Soccer-Argentina's Martinez still nonplussed over abandoned World Cup qualifier

One of the players at the centre of Sunday's cancelled Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier has recalled the farcical scenes in Sao Paulo and what he said was despair at the thought of being obliged to stay in Brazil for 14 days of quarantine. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was one of four English Premier League players in the Argentina squad for the game away to arch-rivals Brazil.

Tennis-Surviving U.S. Open draw is a marathon, not a sprint

'Survival of the fittest' appears to be the mantra at this year's U.S. Open as marathon matches dominate proceedings at Flushing Meadows to the delight of fans. While speed and skill are paramount at the year's final major, endurance is proving just as valuable, with 15 ties going longer than four hours on the men's side as of Monday afternoon, including Stefanos Tsitsipas' four-hour, 49-minute win over Andy Murray on the opening night.

Tennis-Raducanu's dream U.S. Open run continues with Rogers thrashing

British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her dream run at the U.S. Open on Monday by overwhelming American Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. Going through qualifying to get to the last eight at a major is a stunning accomplishment by itself, but the 18-year-old has done it without dropping a set.

Soccer-Pele recovering in hospital following removal of tumour

Brazil soccer great Pele said on Monday that he was recovering in hospital from surgery to remove a tumour from his colon. Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, did not say whether the tumour was malignant but the 80-year-old former Santos and New York Cosmos player said he was feeling good.

Tennis-Harris wins battle of big servers to reach U.S. Open quarters

Unseeded South African Lloyd Harris stormed into his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a crushing 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 6-3 victory over American Reilly Opelka on Monday. The 24-year-old Harris, whose previous best performance at a major was his run to the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year, will next face fourth seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.

Tennis-Economical Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarters

Alexander Zverev eased past Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) and into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday as the fourth-seeded German extended his winning run to 15 matches. Enjoying a summer to remember, Zverev might have difficulty recalling the last time he lost a match after tapping into a run of form that has carried him to Olympic gold in Tokyo, a Masters 1000 win in Cincinnati and the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

